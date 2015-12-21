Armenians violated ceasefire 88 times in a day using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 88 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, from Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 97 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.