Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 88 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gushchu Ayrim and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber village of Ijevan region of Armenia.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 88 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.