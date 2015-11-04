Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times in a day

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 87 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located at Tapqaraqoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region,as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 88 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.