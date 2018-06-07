Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times a day

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.