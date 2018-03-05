Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times a day

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Ferehli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.