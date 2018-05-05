Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times a day

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.