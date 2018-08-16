Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times a day

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Aygedzor village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.