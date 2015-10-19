Armenians violated ceasefire 86 times in a day

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 86 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Merzili, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 86 shots on Armenian positions.