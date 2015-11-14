Armenians violated ceasefire 85 times in a day

Baku.14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 85 times in a day along the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region of Armenia, positions at unnamed heights of Tovuz region of Azerbaijan from positions located at Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, from the positions located at the Aghdam village, unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at unnamed heights of Gedebey region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulistan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 95 shots on Armenian positions.







