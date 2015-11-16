Armenians violated ceasefire 84 times in a day

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 84 times in a day along the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapqaraqoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Tartar, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 92 shots on Armenian positions.