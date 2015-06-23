Armenians violated ceasefire 83 times within a day

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 83 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa from Pavakar village of Armenian Ijevan region, from Aygepar village of Berd region to Alibayli village of Tovuz region also unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Tapqaraqoyunlu, Talish villages of Goranboy, Goyarkh village of Tartar, Shuraabad, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Kojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.