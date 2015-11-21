Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 82 times in a day from different directions of the front, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Bash Gervend, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 95 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.