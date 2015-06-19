Armenians violated ceasefire 80 times within a day

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 80 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.