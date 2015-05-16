Armenians violated ceasefire 80 times within a day

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 80 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights and Garavalilar village of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chayli, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.