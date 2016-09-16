Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 8 times in a day

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 8 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Hajialili village in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Jevahirli village of Aghdam region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region and Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Jebrail region.