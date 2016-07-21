Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 8times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region and in Berdavan village of Noyemberyan region, as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.