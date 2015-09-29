Armenians violated ceasefire 79 times in a day

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 116 times within a day by using 60 and 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 88 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.