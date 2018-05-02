Armenians violated ceasefire 79 times a day

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.