Armenians violated ceasefire 79 times a day

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, in Jil village of Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.