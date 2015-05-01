Armenians violated ceasefire 76 times within a day

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 76 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region and Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Shirvanli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.