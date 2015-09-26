Armenians violated ceasefire 74 times in a day

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units, using heavy machine guns and mortars of caliber 60 and 82 mm, violated the ceasefire in different directions of the frontline 74 times a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili, Kamarli and Farahli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and from Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Novemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Yarimja, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Javahirli, Garagashli Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy and Fuzuli.

Considering the operating conditions, 81 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.