Armenians violated ceasefire 72 times within a day

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 72 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region, from the positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talish villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.