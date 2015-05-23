Armenians violated ceasefire 71 times within a day

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 71 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region, from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.