Armenians violated ceasefire 70 times in a day

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 70 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Giziloba village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Merzili, Yusifjanli, Kengerli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Veyselli, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces 95 shots fired on Armenian positions.