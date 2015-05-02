Armenians violated ceasefire 68 times using mortars within a day

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia using mortars 68 times within a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces at nameless heights in Gaymagly village of Gazakh region, Kohnegyshlag of Agstafa region from positions of Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and Paravakar and Vazashen villages of Ijevan region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.