    Armenians violated ceasefire 60 times within a day

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire using mortars and large-caliber machine guns in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 60 times within a day.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region took fire from Armenian positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Sarijali, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

