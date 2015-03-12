Armenians violated ceasefire 60 times within a day

Baku.12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 60 times within a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Merzili of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz settlement, Garakhanbeily, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region Mehdili villages of Jabrail region as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojhavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.