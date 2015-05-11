Armenians violated ceasefire 60 times within a day

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 60 times throughout the day in various directions of the frontline, Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar, Shuraabad Shirvanli, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Marzili, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region

Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.