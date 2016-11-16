Armenians violated ceasefire 59 times using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 59 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan and Dovekh villages of Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, Muncuglu village of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gedebey region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.