Armenians violated ceasefire 58 times within a day

Baku.4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 58 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense..

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the Agdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region from the positions located at Mosesgekh and Aygedzor villages of Berd region as well as from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region on the the positions located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Shirvanli. Marzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.