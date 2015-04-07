Armenians violated ceasefire 57 times within a day

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia using mortars and large-caliber machine guns 30 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region took fire from Armenian positions located at Paravakar village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions in Alibayli village of Tovuz region also fired from Armenian positions in Aygepar village of Berd region. Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.