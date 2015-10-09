Armenians violated ceasefire 57 times in a day

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 57 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Seysulan, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Veyselli, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces 57 shots fired on Armenian positions.