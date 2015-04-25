Armenians violated ceasefire 56 times within a day

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia using mortars and large-caliber machine guns 56 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar village of Berd regionsubjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located inthe village Alibeyli of Tovuz region, Ijevan village of Paravakar, Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli Shirvanli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.