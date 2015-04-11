Armenians violated ceasefire 50 times within a day

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 50 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.