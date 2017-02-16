Armenians violated ceasefire 45 times using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian military units violated ceasefire a total of 45 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.