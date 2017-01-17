Armenians violated ceasefire 44 times using sniper rifles

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 44 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in nameless hills and in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages in Berd region, in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, Kokhanabi, Alibayli, Aghbulag villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.