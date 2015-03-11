Armenians violated ceasefire 42 times within a day

Baku.11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 42 times within a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region from Pavakar village of Ijevan region as well as from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region on the the positions located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at Talysh, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abrurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.