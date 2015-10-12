Armenians violated ceasefire 42 times in a day

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 42 times within a day by using 82-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Shuraabad Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 48 shots on Armenian positions.