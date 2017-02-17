Armenians violated ceasefire 40 times throughout the day

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mmilitary units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 40 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region and in Mosesgekh village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region and in Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.