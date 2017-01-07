Armenians violated ceasefire 39 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 39 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in the nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari and Aygepar villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in the nameless hills in Gazakh region, Aghbulag, Aghdam and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions