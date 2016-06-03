Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 38 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.