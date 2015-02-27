Armenians violated ceasefire 37 times within a day

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 37 times within a day.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and also positions located in Garavalilarvillage of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located in unnamed heights of Krasnoselk region.

The ceasefire was violated in Talish, Tap Garagoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Garvand, Sarijali, Javahirli and Shirvanli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.

