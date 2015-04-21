Armenians violated ceasefire 37 times within a day

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 37 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region of Armenia.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.