Armenians violated ceasefire 36 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 36 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskepar, Dovekh villages in Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Chinari villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Ashaghi Askipara, Kamarli villages and nameless hills in Gazakh region, Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.