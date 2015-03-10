Armenians violated ceasefire 34 times within a day

Baku.10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 34 times within a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights in Gazakh region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kangerli, Shuraabad, Marzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.