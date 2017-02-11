Armenians violated ceasefire 33 times

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defence informs that Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 33 times throughout the day, Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in nameless hills and in Chinari village in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.