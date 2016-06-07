 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 32 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from nameless heights at Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 32 times in a day from different directions of the frontline by using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi