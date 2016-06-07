Armenians violated ceasefire 32 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 32 times in a day from different directions of the frontline by using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located in Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.