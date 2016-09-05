Armenians violated ceasefire 31 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 31 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills and in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberian region and in Chinari village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village and nameless hills in Gazakh region and Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jebrail region.