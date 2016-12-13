Armenians violated ceasefire 30 times using grenade launchers

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 30 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Muncuglu village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.